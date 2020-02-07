Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 4,117 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 1,103,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Bank of America by 19.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 36,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 298,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

BAC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,086,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,689,604. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $310.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.