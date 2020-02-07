Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,055 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.81. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,328.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $36,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,206.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $842,417. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

