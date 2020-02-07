Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $6.15 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $125.31. 54 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $125.80.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

