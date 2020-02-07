Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $5.25 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,953. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $147.19 and a one year high of $184.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.78 and its 200-day moving average is $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.