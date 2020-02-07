Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average of $126.08. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $143.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

