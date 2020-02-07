Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 197.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 27.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.97. 24,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.43. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $112.56 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

