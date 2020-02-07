Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Adobe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 75,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,915,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Adobe by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $368.85. 828,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,482. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.