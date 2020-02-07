Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $13.68. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 3,554,900 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCAU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 504,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154,100 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

