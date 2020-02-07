Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance to > EUR 2.80 EPS.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.68. 3,554,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on FCAU shares. HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

