FGL (NYSE:FG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,472,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 826,345 shares.The stock last traded at $12.15 and had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FGL from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.60 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.13.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGL in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FGL by 723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FGL in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 10,285.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FGL by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FGL (NYSE:FG)

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

