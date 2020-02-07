Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.82.

Shares of GSM opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $148.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,757,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,094 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.