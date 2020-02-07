Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of EUR 3.90-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR 4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.29-4.35 EPS.
Ferrari stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.80. The stock had a trading volume of 512,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $122.78 and a 12 month high of $176.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
