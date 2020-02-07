Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of EUR 3.90-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of EUR 4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.29-4.35 EPS.

Ferrari stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.80. The stock had a trading volume of 512,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $122.78 and a 12 month high of $176.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

