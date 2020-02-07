Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,284,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,766% from the previous session’s volume of 711,911 shares.The stock last traded at $0.86 and had previously closed at $0.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Get Farmmi alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.34% of Farmmi worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.