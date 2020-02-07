Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Price Up 13.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) rose 13.9% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $13.53, approximately 213,056 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 71,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.15 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%.

FARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmer Bros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

