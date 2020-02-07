FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.41, 1,305 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

FAMILYMART UNY/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FYRTY)

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services, e-commerce-related services, and credit card services; and contracting of security, janitorial, and maintenance operations.

