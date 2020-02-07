Family Firm Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 76,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $114.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

