Family Firm Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total value of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.30. The company had a trading volume of 402,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,697. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $154.02 and a 52 week high of $214.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

