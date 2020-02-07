Family Firm Inc. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. 3,516,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,072,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

