Family Firm Inc. Has $508,000 Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWC. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,198,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,162,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 182,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,676. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $101.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.41.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.