Family Firm Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after buying an additional 61,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after buying an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,859. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average of $168.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

