Fair Oaks Income Ltd Announces Dividend of $0.01 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of FAIR opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.74. Fair Oaks Income has a 52-week low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.86 ($0.01).
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
