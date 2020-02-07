Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.33. 12,226,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,338,784. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.64 and a 200 day moving average of $195.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

