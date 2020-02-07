Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.17.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 26,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

