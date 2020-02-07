Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,268 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.88 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $253.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

