Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.88 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.