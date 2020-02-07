Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Exponent stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Exponent has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $592,465.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $441,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,356.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,419 shares of company stock worth $3,942,793. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

