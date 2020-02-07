Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

AQUA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

AQUA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,396. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $239,045.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock worth $738,334. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 88,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 496,227 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 535.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $778,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

