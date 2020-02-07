ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1509 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of LRET remained flat at $$29.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 240. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

