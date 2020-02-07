ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:MRRL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MRRL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0329 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of MRRL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 527,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $15.34.

