ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ESE traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

