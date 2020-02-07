Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Robert Garechana Sells 845 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $70,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE EQR opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 65.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

