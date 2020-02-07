Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE GL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,269 shares of company stock worth $4,109,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

