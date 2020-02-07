Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BECN. Raymond James cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of BECN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,031. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,985 shares during the period.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

