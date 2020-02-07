Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Gap Down to $18.61

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $18.61. Equinor ASA shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 5,859,300 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

