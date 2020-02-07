Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.00. Envela shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 3,572 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Allison M. Destefano purchased 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $31,738.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,285 shares in the company, valued at $33,996.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,739 shares of company stock valued at $34,679.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Envela stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Envela as of its most recent SEC filing.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

