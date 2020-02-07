Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $121.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after acquiring an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 342,918 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Entergy has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $132.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.