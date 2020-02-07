Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $121.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.20.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after acquiring an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 342,918 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Entergy by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 50.89%.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
