Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 309,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,572. Enova International has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $706.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.90.
In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
