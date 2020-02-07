Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 309,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,572. Enova International has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $706.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

