Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50 to $3.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.Encompass Health also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Encompass Health from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.13.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

