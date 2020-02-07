Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.79. 316,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,477. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

