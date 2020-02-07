Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.55-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.005-18.739 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.45 billion.
Shares of EMR opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.42.
In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
