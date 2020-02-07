Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.55-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.005-18.739 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.45 billion.

Shares of EMR opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.42.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.