Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) Insider Sells A$110,000.00 in Stock

Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) insider Michael (Mick) Evans sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$110,000.00 ($78,014.18).
EMR remained flat at $A$0.05 ($0.03) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,974. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33. Emerald Resources NL has a 12-month low of A$0.04 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.04.
Emerald Resources Company Profile
