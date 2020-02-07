Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) Insider Sells A$110,000.00 in Stock

Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) insider Michael (Mick) Evans sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$110,000.00 ($78,014.18).

EMR remained flat at $A$0.05 ($0.03) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,974. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33. Emerald Resources NL has a 12-month low of A$0.04 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.04.

Emerald Resources Company Profile

Emerald Resources NL engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the Cambodia, Australia, and the United States. The company primarily explores for and develops Cambodian gold projects comprising a combination of 100% owned granted licenses, applications, and earn-in & joint venture agreements covering a combined area of 1,442 square kilometers.

