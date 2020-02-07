Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and traded as low as $11.92. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 21,820 shares traded.

EIGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $300.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, VP Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

