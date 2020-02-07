Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Effect.AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and BitMart. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

