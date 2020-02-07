Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.48

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $182.59 million and a PE ratio of 15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.50.
