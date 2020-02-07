Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.48

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 86.40 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. Ediston Property Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $182.59 million and a PE ratio of 15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.50.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

