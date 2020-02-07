Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

EVN stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

In related news, insider (Jim) Askew James 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

