Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $115.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.13.

Eaton stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,395. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

