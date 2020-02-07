Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Eaton were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $877,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 946,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,639,000 after buying an additional 39,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,167. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. Eaton’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.