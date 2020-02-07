Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Shares of EMN opened at $73.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $86.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,765,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 530,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,072.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 81,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,838 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

