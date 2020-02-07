Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $137.66. 123,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,775. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

