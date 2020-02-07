Eastern Bank Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 887,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,004. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $22.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.